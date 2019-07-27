Storm Team 11 Forecast: Seasonable temperatures for the weekend with mostly sunny skies

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Friday, July 26, 2019

Happy Friday!

Overnight we keep mostly clear skies around with lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow we continue the gradual warm up with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and higher elevations in the 70s. We are again forecasting mostly sunny skies. Higher elevations could see an isolated shower. Overnight lows on Saturday night will be in the lows 60s.

We keep very seasonable temperatures around over the next week. It is not until your next work week higher rain chances come back into the forecast.