Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms likely Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

For the fourth consecutive day, the Tri-Cities Airport broke a record high. We also have had dry weather for the past couple weeks. Both the heat and dry streaks are coming to an end!

More clouds around tonight with showers and thunderstorms lingering in spots through the evening hours. There could be a few delays at area high school football games. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with scattered thunderstorms likely especially during the afternoon and early evening as a weak front moves through. There is a 60% chance of rain. While it won't be drought busting or a washout, many are welcoming the change as it won't be as hot and dry. High: 86

The rain comes to an end Saturday night with generally cloudy skies. Mild. Low: 64

More sunshine for Sunday with a few showers possibly lingering the mountains. High: 89

It looks like we could start off the next work week near 90 degrees once again with mostly sunny skies.