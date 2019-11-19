Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered Showers tonight. Mild weather by Thursday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered light rain showers. Some of the rain could end as a few light snow showers in the highest elevations. Low 38.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday with afternoon clearing. We could see a few showers in the early morning. The high will be near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 36 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a shower by the late afternoon. The high will be close to 62 degrees.

Have a great night!