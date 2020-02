The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clouds in the area overnight into your Saturday. We have a 40% chance of rain on Saturday. The low will be 36 with a high on Saturday near 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of scattered showers and a wintry mix for some of the higher elevations. The low will be 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies return Sunday with a a high near 55 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and mild with a high near 66 degrees.

Have a great weekend!