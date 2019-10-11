Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers late tonight and Saturday, turning cooler by afternoon

(WJHL)- The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of rain late. Low 57.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a 40% chance of rain. Rainfall totals could be around a tenth of an inch. The high will be early at 68 degrees with temperatures falling to the upper 50’s by the afternoon.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of showers. Low 47.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be near 69 degrees.

Have a great weekend!