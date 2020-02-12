Storm Team 11: Scattered showers early Wednesday with locally heavy rains, storms possible late

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds, fog and drizzle overnight. Low 42.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with some afternoon sunshine possible. We do have a 30% chance of scattered showers as a warm front move through the area early in the day. The high will be 62 degrees.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Wind gusts to 70 mph will be possible.

Cloudy skies and rain is forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. We could see some thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rainfall could be locally heavy with rainfall totals of a half an inch to a little over an inch.

Due to the ground being totally saturated and gusty winds, there will be the possibility for some trees being downed. The low will be 48. Rain could change to light snow late Thursday night into early Friday. The high on Friday will be near 38 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 47 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday.