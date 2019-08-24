LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with slightly cooler temperatures

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight with a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 65.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a high near 80 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers Saturday night. Low 62.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. High 79.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

