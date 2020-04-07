Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday – Some storms could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and hail. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 56 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few strong to severe storms in the area. The high will be 75 degrees.

Have a great night!