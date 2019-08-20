1  of  2
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms including the overnight. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 67 degrees,

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Have a great night.

