Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Good News Race Fans! Dry and hot weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Have a great night!