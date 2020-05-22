Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and into the holiday weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. we will see some storms in the morning and then again during the afternoon and early evening. a few storms could be strong. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. the low will be 60 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Memorial Day Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great weekend!