Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Friday – Hot and humid

Weather

Thursday, July 4, 2019 –

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high near 88 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high near 88 degrees.

Have a great night!

