Storm Team 11

July 6, 2019

Happy Saturday!

Today showers and thunderstorms are expected to be more numerous with a 60% chance of rain and highs near 86 degrees.

Overnight, we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or storm out there with a low near 68 degrees.

Sunday is looking like a similar day to Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Drier air will begin to move in early next week with temperatures staying hot.