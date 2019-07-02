Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the July 4th Holiday

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms including the overnight. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 88 degrees. A few of the storms could become strong with the potential for gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

The July 4th Holiday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 88 degrees.

Have a great night!