Storm Team 11 Forecast – Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and again Friday afternoon and evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 62.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

We will see clouds and a few showers early Saturday morning followed by afternoon sunshine and a high of 79 degrees.

