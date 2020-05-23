Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 58.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of a few showers or a stray thunderstorm. Low 60.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High84.

Have a great weekend!