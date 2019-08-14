Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Race Fans will see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions both Friday and Saturday with a high on Friday near 87 degrees and a high on Saturday near 90 degrees!

Have a great night!