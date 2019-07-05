Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms on tap for Friday afternoon and evening

Thursday, July 4, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for variable cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance for a few showers and a stray thunderstorm. It will be warm and humid with a low near 68 degrees.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high near 88 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies remain in the forecast Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot with a high near 88 degrees.

Have a great Friday!