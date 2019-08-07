Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloudy skies through the overnight with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by dawn. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 84 degrees.

Have a great night!