Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday

Thursday, August 8, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance for a stray shower. Low 62.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 88 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 89 degrees.

Have a great night!