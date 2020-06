The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

We keep mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies, lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. High 80.

Have a great night!