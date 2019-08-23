Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Have a great weekend!