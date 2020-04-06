Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday – Storms could be strong to severe

Live Now
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers early. Low 50.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe during the later afternoon and evening. The biggest threat would be for damaging winds and hail. High 77.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a few strong storms in the morning. High 75.

Have a great night.

