Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms overnight into Wednesday

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 84 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Have a great night!