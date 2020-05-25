Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms early tonight with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog late

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms early this evening followed by partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog late. Low 60.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm or two. High 84.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

Rain chances will increase Thursday through Saturday with cooler temperatures.

Have a great night!