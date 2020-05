The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight. Patchy fog will be possible late. Low 62.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 20% chance of rain. Low 62.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. High 83.

Have a great night!