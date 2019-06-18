Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Patchy fog will develop overnight.  The low will be near 66 degrees.

Wednesday will mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 66 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 80 degrees.

