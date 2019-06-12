Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms around tonight with a cool day on Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

It has been a cool and cloudy day across the Tri-Cities. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side. Tonight’s low is 56 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cool with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% rain chance. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s likely over the higher elevations.

Friday morning begins on a cool note with lows in the mid to upper 40s, but we will warm up into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks pleasant with more seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain becomes a little more widespread for Sunday and into the beginning of next week as we get into a more unsettled pattern.

Have a great night!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com