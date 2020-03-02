Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and a possible storm overnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of showers showers. We will see a cluster of showers and possible thunderstorms arrive during the overnight. Gusty winds will also be possible. The low will be near 45 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be near 65 degrees.
Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 38 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 65 degrees.
Have a great night!