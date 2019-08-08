Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and a possible storm overnight – Partly cloudy Thursday

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a chance for scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. Low 63.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a stray shower. The high will be 85.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

The weekend looks hot with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. We could see a few scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon.

Have a great night!