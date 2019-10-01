Storm Team 11 Forecast: Record heat possible Wednesday and Thursday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early. We could see some patchy fog overnight. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 90 degrees. The record high for Wednesday is 85 degrees set in 1986. We could see an isolated shower.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 88 degrees. if we reach that, we will tied the record of 88 degrees set in 2007.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. We will cool to near 70 by Monday with a better chance of rain.

Have a great night!