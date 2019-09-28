Storm Team 11 Forecast: Record heat expected Sunday and first half of next week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

The heat and humidity returned today with highs right around 90 degrees! This pattern won't change for the next 5 or 6 days either.

Any storms out there are coming to an end with partly cloudy skies. Low: 64

Morning fog is possible Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Look out for splash and dash thunderstorms in spots. There is a 50% chance of rain. High: 87

Passing clouds Saturday night with a few evening showers not out of the question. Low: 64

Hot and summery for Sunday. A couple storms are possible mainly in the mountains. High: 90, which would tie the record for the date.

We will keep near record heat and roughly 90 degree highs in the forecast through at least mid-week. At least a slight cool down could be on the horizon this time next week. Stay tuned!

Enjoy your weekend!