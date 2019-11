The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies with a record low of 14 degrees. The record low for Wednesday morning is 19 degrees set in 1986.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 42 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle 30’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Thursday with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great night!