Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain turning to a wintry mix on tap tomorrow

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

We managed to see a few breaks of sunshine today but tonight cloud cover returns with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s in the Tri-Cities. Rain is more widespread tomorrow with a 90% rain chance beginning early in the day. There is the opportunity for a few locally heavy downpours tomorrow as well, with rainfall totals likely between a half an inch and an inch. Due to the already saturated ground, we could see some localized flooding tomorrow, especially in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways!

Tomorrow’s high is 51 degrees but temperature readings will likely fall throughout the day with rain transitioning to a wintry mix with snow showers late. Snowfall totals are looking light through Monday midday, with the higher elevations in Southwest Virginia/Eastern Kentucky seeing 1-2″ of snowfall. 1-2″ is also possible along the Tennessee mountains, with lighter snowfall accumulation expected on the North Carolina side. The Tri-Cities is expected to see a trace to up to a half an inch of snow.

This system does leave behind much colder temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s and morning lows in the teens!

Have a great night!

