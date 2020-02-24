Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain tonight with some sun tomorrow, rain and snow for Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain tonight. Low 42.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain early followed by a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies return Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain through the afternoon. Rain will change to a wintry mix and snow late in the afternoon into Wednesday night. The high on Wednesday will be near 53 degrees early followed by a low Wednesday night near 28 degrees.

Look for snow showers early Thursday followed by cloudy skies and a high near 39 degrees.

We could see snow showers Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees.

Have a great night!