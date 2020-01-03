Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain tonight with rain changing to light snow late Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds, rain and fog tonight with a low near 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with rain showers. The rain will change to light snow late in the day. The high will be early in the day at 50 degrees with temperatures in the lower 40’s by the afternoon.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for Saturday night into Sunday morning for the mountains of North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia from Grayson county northeast. Winds in those areas will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of light snow and snow showers. We may see and inch or two across the higher elevations of North Carolina. Some of the lower elevations may see a light dusting. The low will be 28 degrees.

We could see a few snow flurries early Sunday followed by sunshine with a high of 45 degrees.

