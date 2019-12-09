Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain tonight and tomorrow before ending as sleet and snow tomorrow night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance or rain through the early afternoon. The high temperature will be early at 54 degrees. Cold air will move into the area during the afternoon and evening which will change the rain to a mix of rain, sleet and snow then snow tomorrow evening. The best chance of snowfall accumulation will be across parts of southwest Virginia through the late afternoon into the evening.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chance of sleet and light snow. Total snowfall will be near an inch in the Tri-Cities with up to one to three inches across southwest Virginia and some of the higher elevations of northeast Tennessee. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine Wednesday with a high near 42 degrees.