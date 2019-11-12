Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain to snow with light accumulations by morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the region for Tuesday morning.

Rain will change to snow across the area through the early morning hours. Our best chance of accumulations will be from 4 AM through 8 AM.

It appears as this time that the Tri-Cities could see one to two inches of snow as well as parts of southwest Virginia. The higher elevations of Virginia, northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina could see up to three inches of snow. We will keep snow flurries through noon.

Temperatures will decline to the lower 30’s through the morning with upper 20’s by the late afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

