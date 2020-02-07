Storm Team 11: Rain through 4 a.m. with snow arriving Friday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for rain through 4 a.m. with a mix and then a change to all snow through Friday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across parts of southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky and across the mountains of East Tennessee. The low will be 35.

Snow will fall across the region tomorrow. Snowfall totals will range from 2-4″ across northeast Kentucky with 1 to 2″ across parts of southwest Virginia along the Kentucky border. The Tri-Cities could see a trace to an inch, but if the cold air gets here sooner, totals could be higher with maybe 1 to as much as 2 inches in spots. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30’s.

We keep flurries tomorrow night with a low near 26 degrees.

Look for a mix of rain and snow Saturday with additional accumulation across the higher elevations. The high will be close to 40 degrees.

Flurries are expected early Sunday with afternoon sun. The high will be close to 53 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast Monday through Thursday of next week with highs in the 50’s.

Be safe and have a great Friday.

