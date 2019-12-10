Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain overnight into Tuesday with rain ending as snow Tuesday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. the low will be near 50 degrees.

Rain is forecast for early Tuesday with rain mixing with and changing to sleet and snow through the afternoon into the evening hours. There will be a possibility for snowfall accumulation tomorrow night into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. At this time is appears that we could a trace up to two inches of snow across the lower elevations of east Tennessee with maybe as much as two to four inches across parts of southwest Virginia. THe mountains may see less snow due to warm air aloft. The high Tuesday will be early at 54 degrees.

Snow showers are possible Tuesday night with a low near 28 degrees.

We start Wednesday with clouds and flurries followed by afternoon clearing. The high will be near 42 degrees.

Stay up to date with the latest weather right here.