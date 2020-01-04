Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain overnight into Saturday afternoon ending as light snow Saturday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a High Wind Watch for the mountains of North Carolina and parts of Virginia Saturday night into early Sunday. Wind gusts in those areas could be as high as 50 to 60 mph.

Cloudy skies overnight with an 80% chance of rain. Areas of fog will reduce visibilities. The low will be near 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of rain. Rain will change to light snow late Saturday afternoon into the evening. If we see any accumulation, it will be across the highest elevations. The low will be 28 degrees.

We start Sunday morning with clouds and possible flurries followed by sunshine and a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

