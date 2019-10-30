Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain moves in Wednesday could be locally heavy Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be mild at 60 degrees.

Showers and a few possible thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday. Rain could be locally heavy at times. Rainfall totals could range from one to over two inches in spots. The high on Thursday will be early at 73 degrees.

Look for morning showers Friday with afternoon clearing. It will be cool with a high near 55 degrees.

Have a great night!