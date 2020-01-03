Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain, heavy at times tonight with rain Friday and a chance of light snow Saturday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain tonight. The low will be near 45 degrees.

A High Wind Watch remains in effect for Greene and Cocke counties in Tennessee through 4 a.m. for the possibility of sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Friday with a high near 58 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Friday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Look for a chance of rain early Saturday followed by a chance to light snow and flurries Saturday afternoon and night. Some of the higher elevations could see one to possibly two inches of snow. The high will be early in the day at 48 degrees.

Have a great night!