Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain for the Tri-Cities with mountain snow possible early Tuesday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the mountains of North Carolina and for parts of southwest Virginia including Grayson, smyth, and Tazewell counties and for all of eastern Kentucky for early Tuesday morning through the late afternoon. Snow will be possible in these areas overnight with the possibility for up to one to maybe two inches over eastern Kentucky while parts of Virginia and North Carolina could see an inch to maybe two inches in spots.

Clouds will increase across the area late tonight with a low near 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain in the Tri-Cities. We may see a little snow mixing in after sunrise. The high will be near 43 degrees. The mountains will have a better chance of seeing some light snow.

Skies clear Tuesday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high near 46 degrees.

