Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain ends tonight with much colder air for Friday!







The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain early. We could see a few flurries late across the highest elevations. Low 29.

Look for a few clouds Friday morning followed by sunny skies. Temperatures will be much colder with a high near 44 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 30’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 25.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with a high near 50.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 58.

We continue to watch the weather for early next week. The coldest air of the season late Monday into Tuesday. We do have the possibility for some light snow Tuesday. Stay tuned.





