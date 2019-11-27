Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain, clouds and wind for early Wednesday – Nice Thanksgiving Day!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain moving in overnight. The low will be mild at 45 degrees. A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. for east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Winds could gust to 30 mph. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. through 4 p.m. for northwest North Carolina northeast into southwest Virginia. In that zone, wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible.

Clouds, rain and wind are forecast through noon with afternoon clearing. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!