Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain changes to snow with snowfall accumulations

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia. The counties in the advisory include, Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and southern Greene County in Tennessee, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe counties in Virginia and Ashe, Avery, Watauga, Yancey and Mitchell counties in North Carolina. One to three inches of snow will be possible in these areas. The Tri-Cities will see rain changing and mixing with sleet and snow before changing to light snow. The Tri-Cities could see one to up to two inches of snow most of which will accumulate on grassy surfaces. The low will be near 25 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 40 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 23 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 48 degrees.

