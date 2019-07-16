Breaking News
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain chances increase for Wednesday

Weather

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Skies will become cloudy Wednesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 85 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies tomorrow night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Thursday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

