Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain and wind move into the area overnight and Thursday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 60% chance of rain after midnight. Low 48.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall may be locally heavy. The high will be 70 degrees. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee where wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible. It will be windy across the region with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 52.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers. high68.l

Have a great night!

