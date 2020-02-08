Storm Team 11 Forecast: Rain and snow for Saturday with sunny skies and dry weather for Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a few snow showers. Low 26.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be hear 42 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could pick up an additional one to two inches of snow. The lower elevations could see a dusting to less than a half inch in spots. Temperatures in the higher elevations will stay in the upper 20’s and low to middle 30’s.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few flurries. The low be 28 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds and dry weather on Sunday with a high near 53 degrees.

Rain returns Monday and we keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day next week.

Have a great weekend!